The virus outbreak impacting the country has forced people out of work and has them looking for ways to get quick cash, which is one reason why pawn shops and loan outfits are considered essential.
Like many other businesses, BS&G Pawn Shop has had to adjust to the pandemic by constantly sterilizing the store and altering hours to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
“We live with hand sanitizer, Lysol, 409, and that kind of stuff,” said Greg Boyle of BS&G. “The items are still open for sale. We have limited it to four or five people to come in the shop at a time. We request that elder people over age of 55 try to pay over the phone, and we would like children not to come in there. We’ve also set up barriers; that way, everyone’s not touching everything, even though we wipe everything down anyway.”
The shop has contracted with a cleaning company that sprays medical facilities to sanitize the shop, according to Todd Boyle. The health crisis has affected the way the shop does business, too. The Boyles extended all of their customers' pawns by a month, and if necessary, they will extend it again. Their drive-thru business has also picked up, but the number of sales and pawns hasn’t changed much.
“Pawn shops were declared essential, and I believe it was due to the financial services end of our business,” said Todd. “It’s not like we cash checks, but if you need money and you’ve exhausted all of your other efforts, you can’t go to the bank and borrow $100 anymore. So I’m the obvious alternative.”
Traffic hasn’t increased that much at BS&G, though. Todd believes it has to do with the fact that some folks will be receiving checks from the federal government, and that employees of Cherokee Nation, Northeastern State University, and other entities are still getting paid, even if they’re working at home. But he won’t be surprised if he sees an uptick in the coming weeks.
“That makes a tremendous amount of the base of where you’re at,” he said. “They’re still paying them and you do save money when you stay home from work. But I do think it’s coming. The economic dislocation will be far reaching.”
At A to Z Pawns is also still open and operating under its normal hours. Owner Ray Caviness said he’s seen an increase in people looking for loans. While loans at A to Z are written for 30 days, Caviness waits 60 days before putting any items out to be sold, but he’ll work with customers and wait even longer if they can’t pay him back by then.
“We have a lot of elders who are on Social Security and different type of benefits that only get paid once a month,” he said. “They seem to be really appreciative of us staying open and helping them. I had one lady in this morning that didn’t get her check, was out of groceries and supplies, and she was needing to borrow money and we helped her out.”
While also trying to maintain distance with his customers, Caviness asks those who are not feeling well to call him instead of entering the shop. He will work with customers and help them at their vehicles.
