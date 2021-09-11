PAWNEE -- The Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum will celebrate the lives of Major Gordon W. "Pawnee Bill" Lillie and his wife May Lillie and their famous Wild West Shows with a one-day festival on Sept. 18.
Pawnee Bill's Wild West Fest will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the historic original ranch site. Stagecoaches will roll amid thundering horse hooves while the lightning of gunfire explodes around Pawnee Bill, May, and their cohorts as the talented performers thrill and amaze audiences. The festival will feature exhibitions of acts from the original Pawnee Bill's Wild West Shows.
Kevin Webb will portray Pawnee Bill. Webb, a long-time Wild West Show cast member and Pawnee Bill Ranch employee, is also a whip artist and chariot racer. Alyce Webb, Kevin's wife, will portray May Lillie, performing her act on horseback. This event will include more great performers, such as trick rider Windy Ratchford Lattin, who will demonstrate a complete mastery of her equine companion while performing some of the wildest stunts ever seen.
Kalvin "Kowboy Kal" Cook will astound guests with his roping feats and skills. The Mike Pahsetopah family will perform as the Dancing Eagles, paying tribute to American Indian culture with their stunning Native dancing. Show cowboys and cowgirls will be back again this year to demonstrate their skills with reckless feats of horsemanship with entertaining races.
There will be historically accurate entertainment such as blacksmithing, gunfighters and sharpshooters, a medicine man show and musicians, held continuously on the ranch grounds from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission will be taken at the entrance gate to the historic ranch. Food from local food trucks will be available for purchase on-site. For more information, call 918-762-2513 or email pawneebill@okhistory.org. No tickets can be purchased online or in advance. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for active military, veterans, and seniors ages 62 and older; $5 for children ages 6-12, and free for children ages 5 and under.
Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum is at 1141 Pawnee Bill Road.
Pawnee Bill Ranch is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, visit www.okhistory.org.
