The COVID-19 outbreak has forced businesses to develop policies on how to deal with employees who have been exposed to the virus, test positive for it, and have to quarantine for the safety of others.
Many businesses are considered essential and need to remain open, including the Bank of Cherokee County. The current return-to-work standard for essential workers suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is to allow for at least 24 hours to pass without any signs of symptoms. However, after speaking with a physician, CEO Susan Plumb decided to extend that period to 48 hours.
“Twenty-four hours symptom-free is not long enough, from a common-sense standpoint, to me,” she said. “So if you are symptom-free for 48 hours, you’re an essential worker and you can return, as long as you wear your PPE [personal protective equipment].”
After one employee contracted COVID-19, Bank of Cherokee County decided to offer testing to all employees about a month ago. Two people unexpectedly tested positive, although they never showed symptoms. And although the bank is not eligible for Paycheck Protection Program loans, which were created to help businesses pay employee salaries, it has decided to pay those who have to go home for any coronavirus-related reason.
“That’s coming right out of our pocket, but if you’ve got to go home, we’re going to pay you,” said Plumb. “It’s not their fault and it’s not our fault.”
Aside from the two positive test results, the bank has not seen an internal spread of the virus, and has continued to operate under precautions to safeguard employees and customers. Plumb said the BCC branches have been running employees in shifts and using the space they have to limit exposure since the outbreak occurred.
“We don’t have our coffee service anymore, we’re trying to be mindful in the snack room, and we’re sanitizing everything two or three times a day,” said Plumb. “I think that’s really helped us.”
As per the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, Lake Region Electric Cooperative Inc. is required to provide employees with paid sick leave and expanded family and medical leave for reasons related to the coronavirus through the rest of the year. LREC’s employees are entitled to take lave if they’ve been advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine, are experiencing symptoms, are caring for someone who is quarantining, or if their child’s school or place of care is closed.
“LREC employees who believe they have been exposed to COVID-19 must quarantine and take a COVID-19 test, and receive negative test results prior to reporting back to work,” said Ben McCollum, LREC director of finance and administration.
Workers are also given self-assessment screenings, which ask them about recent travel; whether they have any COVID-19-related symptoms; whether they’ve been diagnosed with COVID-19; or whether they have come into close contact with someone confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19.
Lowe’s Home Improvement implemented several policies for its stores nationwide, including providing two extra weeks of vacation to salaried managers. It also offered 14 days of emergency paid leave for any workers who need it, whether they are sick, caring for a loved one, or have been hit with hardships such as schools closing. At the end of July, Lowe's announced a a plan to give full-time hourly employees $300 and seasonal associates $150 on Aug. 21.
"No one could have anticipated how long we would be navigating this pandemic together. As we approach the start of another school year, our commitment to support our hard-working associates will continue into August," said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's president and CEO.
