President Donald Trump directed Treasury Secretary Seven Mnuchin in August to allow employers to temporarily suspend collection of payroll taxes from employees, saving the 6.2 percent of their income that goes toward Social Security.
The Executive Memorandum created a "payroll tax holiday," under which employees who make less than $4,000 during a biweekly period will not have taxes taken out to cover retirement and survivor and disability benefits, or those on salary earning less than $104,000 per year. But companies that participate have to collect more from workers' compensation after the holiday ends Dec. 31.
According to Christy Landsaw, vice president of administration and finance at Northeastern State University, the memorandum only defers the taxes and must be paid back.
"It is not a tax cut," said Landsaw. "The employer can make the choice to not withhold or pay the employee or employer's share from September-December 2020. The payments must be made up in the first four months of 2021 from wages and compensation paid between Jan. 1-April 30, 2021."
The move was intended to help save Americans a few dollars on their remaining 2020 paychecks through sort of an interest-free loan. If the money is not sent to the IRS before the end of April 2021, interest and penalties will be applied starting May, 1, 2021.
"So, if an employee quits early next year, the employer could get stuck paying the bill," said Landsaw. "The employer is responsible for the repayment or retaining the deferrals. The idea is the employee would receive a short-term loan, but even though they could see a slight increase in pay from the remainder of the year, their checks will be lower early next year."
Trump has said he would forgive all deferred payroll taxes with federal tax revenue if he is elected to a second term. However, it would take action from Congress to ensure permanent forgiveness. A bill by U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, would forgive tax deferrals Trump issued, which means they would not have to be paid back.
"This bill forgives the payroll taxes deferred by President Trump to help working families, many of whom now rely on a single paycheck," said Brady. I call on Congress - including Democrats who forgave these payroll taxes twice for President Obama - to help our essential workers keep more of what they work so hard to earn. We're not through this pandemic yet, and this will help local economies, create certainty for businesses, and safeguard Social Security."
Meanwhile, the Government Accountability Office sent a letter to Democratic leaders explaining it would require 30 members of the Senate to request a vote to overturn the order.
Many companies and entities are not participating in the program, including NSU and other regional universities.
"We have continued to pay our employees and have made arrangements for those who have had to take leave during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Landsaw.
