Peanut expo hosts virtual educational event March 25

STILLWATER - The 2021 Oklahoma Peanut Expo on March 25 will provide growers with the latest expert advice and insights in a virtual environment this year.
"The Expo has become the premier educational and training event for peanut producers over the past decade," said Ron Sholar, Oklahoma Peanut Commission executive director. "As with many traditionally in-person workshops and meetings during the pandemic, we've decided to go virtual in order to reduce the chance of coronavirus spread."
Participants will receive the latest research-based information on variety selection, crop management, marketing strategies and an overall industry outlook. The Expo will begin at 9:50 a.m. and finish at 1:45 p.m.
The Expo is a joint effort by the OPC, Oklahoma State University Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, U.S. Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Research Service, National Peanut Board and cooperating partners in the peanut industry.
To participate in the virtual event, contact OSU Extension Area Agronomist Josh Bushong at josh.bushong@okstate.edu or 580-237-7677, or Sholar at okpeanutcomm@aol.com or 405-780-0113. A link containing registration and other information will be emailed to participants.
Bushong will lead a session focusing on pesticide applicators. Other featured topics and the experts leading the sessions will include:
• The 2021 peanut market outlook by Marshall Lamb, an industry-renowned peanut scientist from Georgia.
• How peanut groups can partner to maximize opportunities to grow the industry by Bob Parker, president of the National Peanut Board.
• Peanut disease control by Travis Faske, University of Arkansas plant pathologist.
• Peanut field weed control by Todd Baughmann, OSU Extension weed and cropping specialist.
Researchers Kelly Chamberlin and Rebecca Bennett of the USDA-ARS Center for Peanut Improvement in Stillwater will lead sessions on high-oleic peanut varieties being developed for the Southwest and disease resistance evaluation of varieties and advanced breeding lines, respectively.
Fact sheets detailing research-based information about peanut production and management are available online, https://extension.okstate.edu/fact-sheets/index.html, and through OSU Extension county offices.
