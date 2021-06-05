STILLWATER, Okla. – Registration is now open for the Oklahoma Pecan Growers Annual Conference & Tradeshow June 10-12 in Broken Arrow.
Almost like a pecan itself, this year’s event is full of stored energy following a difficult season of pandemic constraints, organizer Becky Carroll said. Carroll, an Oklahoma State University Extension associate specialist, said the meetings and presentations will be a perfect opportunity for new producers as well as seasoned growers to have candid discussions about issues facing the industry. A field day and pecan food show will top off the event.
“Everyone has really been looking forward to this,” Caroll said. “Although the weather has had a significant impact on the crop lately – we had an early fall freeze and then a late spring freeze over much of the state – COVID-19 last year had a huge effect as well, particularly on retail outlets.”
Activities will be based at Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Broken Arrow. The event kicks off at noon June 10 with a meeting of the OPGA board of directors and officers, with registration at the venue opening at 1 p.m.Advance registration is encouraged.
Session topics for the first day include tips for successful planting, insect management, pecan disease and cultivars.
On the second day, registration for the pecan-themed food show opens at 7:30 a.m. The food contest itself is bound to attract attention as growers – and fans of pecans in general – take note of creative twists on pies, breads, candies, cakes, cookies and meat dishes, as well as a specialty class.
A variety of industry sessions will include updates on the American Pecan Council, the National Pecan Federation and the U.S. Pecan Growers Council. Weevils, genetics, produce safety, labels and cost inputs are among discussion topics planned for that day. Carroll said continuing education units will be available toward private applicator licensing on June 10-11.
The last day of the event will move to the Joe Ihle Pecan Orchard near Edna for a field day, ending with a lunch at noon. During the day, Joe and Bill Ihle and other experts are scheduled to discuss freeze damage, soil improvement, clover use, fertilizer, water sourcing, pollination, herbicides and the control of wildlife such as hog traps. A tree planting demonstration is planned.
For more information about the event, call Carroll at 405-744-6139 or by email at becky.carroll@okstate.edu.Additional background about the Oklahoma industry can be found online at www.okpecans.okstate.edu.
