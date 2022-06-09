On June 9, the City of Tahlequah hosted hundreds of cyclists during their fifth day of biking the Oklahoma Freewheel tour.
The tour routes cyclists the entire length of Oklahoma, north to south, this year wending their way through Idabel, Broken Bow, Mena in Arkansas, Poteau, Vian, Tahlequah, Grove and finishing in Galena, Kansas. The event's 43rd edition, the 2022 OK Freewheel is scheduled for June 5-11, organized by No Drop Tours.
The home base for these cyclists was Norris Park in downtown. Under a scorching sun, event organizers set up tents and welcomed bikers with information, directions and assistance.
Sally Turner, with OK Freewheel, described how set up for the day had gone so far.
"We got here this morning around 9," said Turner. "We bring everyone's luggage, we have a trailer with the premium tents, a shower trailer and a charging trailer."
Turner estimated that participants this year numbered 300.
As cyclists trickled into the park, they were met with an atmosphere akin to a music festival. Tents, trailers, food trucks and lines of luggage crowded the area, and Turner explained that they would also have live music later in the day. She expressed appreciation of Tahlequah for hosting this stop on the tour.
"We are very thankful to the City of Tahlequah for rolling out the red carpet," said Turner.
For some of the bikers, this was their first time in Tahlequah. Noel Juanez, from Frederick, started doing the OK Freewheel in 2015.
"It's a cool little town," said Juanez. "It's my first time over here."
While many cyclists were from out of town, for Doug and Kim Abbott of Adair, it was nice to be back.
"It's been great, especially Tahlequah," said Doug Abbott. "We went to college here."
This year's route covers a total of 457 miles. Cyclist Johnny Somerlin described how each stop on the tour typically goes.
"As soon as you get off, you're looking for food, a shower and where you are going to sleep that night," said Somerlin.
Somerlin joked that he got a hotel for the night because after 20 years in the military, he never wanted to camp again.
Despite the heat, seeing the sun was a welcome sight to rider Cary McKaughan, who said this tour was "probably my 12th time."
"It was beautiful," said McKaughan. "We've been rained on every day, so [the weather] was a plus."
Coming all the way from Canada, Richard Oldfield has done several other bike tours in the U.S.
"I've done [OK Freewheel] once before, but I came back to see the small-town charm of Oklahoma," said Oldfield.
Oldfield said he had already been to see the castle and murals in downtown Tahlequah. He spoke to the benefit of visiting places on two wheels.
"You see things on a bike that you wouldn't see in a car," said Oldfield.
The cyclists will leave Tahlequah for Grove on Friday, June 10.
Check it out
Follow the tour and Oklahoma Freewheel on its Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/okfreewheel.
