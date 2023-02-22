The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a Locust Grove man that resulted in a pedestrian fatality.
According to reports, Matthew Rogers, 26, was driving a 2007 Honda Accord on an exit ramp on Interstate 44 Feb. 19 when he struck Brian Fleming, 24, of Tulsa.
Fleming was pronounced dead by Pafford EMS personnel. What exactly happened, and Rogers' condition at the time of the crash, are under investigation.
A Hulbert man was also injured in a single-vehicle crash Feb. 16 after he apparently fell asleep at the wheel.
The OHP reported that Ty West, 28, was eastbound on the Cherokee Turnpike in Mayes County when he fell asleep. His vehicle then left the road, and overturned two times.
West was airlifted to St. John's Hospital in Tulsa and admitted in stable condition with head, trunk external, trunk external, arm and leg injuries.
West wasn't wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and the air bags didn't deploy.
