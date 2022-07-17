Pediatric audiology services coming to Muskogee County Health Department

MUSKOGEE - The Muskogee County Health Department will begin offering pediatric audiology services in August.
Parents and caregivers who have concerns for their child's hearing will be able to receive affordable, close to home care from a licensed audiologist.
Appointments will begin Aug. 11, with services being offered on the second and fourth Thursday of the month.
"We are excited to get this program up and running," said Debbie Earley, OSDH audiologist, pediatric audiology program manager. "Children have their newborn hearing screenings at the hospital, and if they pass, usually won't have regular hearing checks. Many school-aged children with hearing loss often go untested and untreated."
Pediatric audiology services will be available for children from birth through 18 years of age. A full pediatric diagnostic assessment will be offered, including testing the middle ear for fluid, objective tests of hearing, behavioral tests appropriate for the child's age, language skills, and developmental level, and Auditory Processing Assessments will also be offered for school age children.
Professional referrals are not needed to access the health department's audiology services. Patients with insurance will be asked to supply insurance verification, however, no co-pay or out of pocket expenses will be incurred. Those with no insurance will be billed on a sliding-scale fee. No family will be turned away or denied services due to inability to pay.
"It is important to remember that hearing loss can occur at any age. Signs of possible hearing loss can include a history of ear infections, not startling at loud noises, and delayed speech and language development," said Earley. "If you have any concerns about your child's hearing, we encourage you to call and make an appointment."
Parents and caregivers can schedule an appointment for pediatric audiology services by calling the Muskogee County Health Department at 918-683-0321.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.