Peggs School bouncing back from tornado damage

Peggs Public School is reaping the fruits of labor, even as it continues to recover from the May tornado.
According to Peggs Principal Carolyn Robbins, the tornado took out all the equipment from the three playgrounds, except for a few small pieces. She said it also knocked down 93 huge trees on the property.
"We're getting all new playgrounds and the kids are really excited about that. They should start installing them in the middle of September," said Robbins. "We have no shade, so we have to have shade built."
Three 20-by-20 metal roof pavilions will be built. A new bus barn was also required.
"Insurance will cover some of the things that are being replaced. We are making some improvements [that] will have to come out of our budget," said Robbins, who said she is semi-retired and works three days each week.
The softball fields had to be fixed, as the tornado destroyed the fence, took the roofs off the dugouts, and bent the backstop over.
"We had a little 8-by-10 building that we kept equipment in. It rolled it a couple of times and destroyed it," said Robbins. "We've come back. We got everything taken care of before softball season."
Then, a storm earlier this week brought the area almost 4 inches of rain and took the roof off a dugout.
The spring tornado damage also postponed summer school, which was only two weeks long instead of four. Robbins said this prohibited students from planting the school's garden, which they are able to have due to grant funding.
"I am the gardener. I went and planted everything for the kids and I took care of the beds, so the kids could come back and pick," said Robbins. "We have 10 garden beds, and the kids in the summer school are the ones who plant. We plant different things in each bed."
They have two beds of squash, cucumbers, watermelon, tomatoes, and three kinds of peppers. They grew watermelons last year, as well, and Robbins said that one was so large they cut it and the whole student body got to eat slices during recess.
Peggs serves pre-K through eighth grade, and Robbins said they try to give each grade activities in the garden. She said they teach the students how to plant and the steps in growing vegetables.
"We had enough tomatoes that I told them I'd teach them how to make refrigerator salsa," said Robbins who assisted second-graders. "I brought the salt, oil, and extras and food processor from my house. They watched me chop and mix. I showed them how to measure, how to cook and make the recipe."
They let the salsa set a few hours, and then ate it with chips after lunch.
"They really enjoyed it. They kept asking me for more chips until they were gone," she said.
The students were given the recipe so they could make it at home.
"We made refrigerator cucumbers to show them that they don't necessarily have to can them," said Robbins.
Some of the produce is given to the nutrition staff so they can put it on the salad bar for students.
