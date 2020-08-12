Peggs School offering split schedules for student grades

Peggs Public School will begin the 2020-2021 year with an A-B schedule for those attending on site, as well as a virtual distance learning option for those who do not want to be on campus.
“This will minimize the number of students at the school site,” said Superintendent Dr. John Cox. “Safety is the top priority in everything we do. It is the normal thing we do, but it’s highlighted now. We’re minimizing the amount of students here and also sanitizing all through the day. It’s basically what we do in a flu season.”
Cox said he likes how they are doing the A-B schedule.
“They can practice and work on virtual learning at school more efficiently than providing it at home,” he said.
Cox sent a letter to all families outlining the school’s schedule through Sept. 11. Administration will re-evaluate it the first week of September.
Wednesday, Aug. 26, will be the first day of school for students in prekindergarten, and grades 2, 4, 7, and 8. This group will also be on campus on Aug. 31, Sept. 2, 9, and 11.
Thursday, Aug. 27, will be the first day for those in kindergarten, and grades 3, 5 and 6. They will also attend on Sept. 1, 3, 8, and 10.
All students will have virtual days on Aug. 31 and Sept. 4, and will be off Sept. 7 for Labor Day.
Peggs School currently has enough Chromebooks for every student, but Cox said they are looking at acquiring more, as well as figuring out how to get internet to the students who are not at school.
“We don’t want the students to carry them back and forth to school and home. We’re trying to secure more to keep at school, but they are on backorder,” he said. “Our main concern in rural areas is access to the internet. We’ve been testing hot spots, and the quality is not very good.”
Cox said Lake Region has been working to get an internet hot spot set up out front of the school, and that can be used by families without internet at home.
Next week, teachers will contact parents to make individual appointments to pick up Chromebooks, supplies provided by Peggs School, and instructions for accessing the students’ curricula. All safety measures will be taken during the parent meetings, including social distancing and the use of face masks. Those who do not feel comfortable with a meeting can contact administrators to make other arrangements.
“After we get through that process and parents are more comfortable, we’ll be able to go, if we need to, completely virtual,” said Cox.
According to Cox, Peggs teachers and staff have been working hard this summer to develop a quality curriculum for the virtual students. Through Google Classroom, students will use programs they are familiar with, such as Study Island and Reading Eggs, as well as IXL, which is provided by the state.
“It fits right in with our curriculum. I’m excited Google offers Classroom for free,” said Cox. “In my mind, though, it’s never as good as face-to-face.”
About 35 percent of Peggs students have enrolled to start the year on the virtual learning path.
“It’s not surprising, with the escalation of cases,” said Cox.
The food program will be available to all students, and for those not attending on site, it will be similar to what Peggs offered in June.
Those who do come to campus will be required to wear face masks.
Along with taking students’ temperatures when they arrive at school, all teachers will have touchless thermometers in their classrooms so they can periodically check students.
Cox said staff have spent the summer making sure there are masks and supplies, and although he thinks they’ll need more disinfectant after school starts, they haven’t had any issues securing items.
“Peggs received $10,000 from the Cherokee Nation for PPE supplies, technology, and anything we need. We are extremely grateful for their contribution to our schools,” said Cox.
To lower the risk of exposure and to allot plenty of time for sanitization, two buses will be used on morning pick-up routes and two different buses will be used in the afternoon.
Cox said there have not been any decisions made yet about Cherokee County and Organization Of Rural Elementary Schools athletics competitions and extracurricular activities.
“We are holding out hope that there may be some competitions, but simply, it depends on the virus cases. You should know we want to have these competitions, if at all possible,” he said.
The plans for what happens at Peggs School if a staff member or student tests positive to COVID-19 are dependent on the situation, according to Cox.
“It comes down to contact tracing and who the person was around, length and amount of time they were around others, and if they had their masks on,” he said. “At a small school, a student is exposed to quite a few students in the school, and if they ride the bus, they are exposed to other grades. It comes down to exposure and where it goes from there, and how many were exposed.”
While Peggs doesn’t have an active web or social media presence, Cox said staff and teachers stay connected to families through the Remind phone application. He recommends all parents and guardians download the app and contact the school if they have questions.
Enrollment is still open. Interested parties should send an email to heather@peggs.k12.ok.us. Those who are already enrolled, but want to switch to virtual distance learning, can send an email to heather@peggs.k12.ok.us. Cox said they are staying flexible about any deadline for the virtual path.
Learn more
For information about Peggs Public Schools, call 918-598-3412.
