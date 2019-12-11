Peggs School academic teams have been winning awards.
On Friday, Dec. 6, the Peggs eighth-grade academic team participated in the Organization of Rural Elementary Schools State Buzzer Tournament where they competed against 28 other schools in a double-elimination contest. They were undefeated in their quest, and averaged 24 points per game while their opponents averaged 10 points per game.
Peggs staff and faculty are very proud of our Peggs students for working so hard and representing their school and community so well.
The fifth- and sixth-grade academic teams won the 2019 County Runner-up titles, and the seventh- and eighth-grade academic teams won the 2019 County Champion titles.
The sixth-grade academic team won the Oklahoma Junior Academic Bowl Association district competition on Dec. 9 against Colcord and Kansas.
