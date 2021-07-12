The Peggs Student Wellness Action Team encourages its peers to join Peggs Summer School to learn how to garden and what good nutrition is about.
SWAT students planted pepper, strawberry, and sunflower plants in the school garden to kick off summer school gardening. Students are encouraging others to grow gardens at home and learn how good nutrition can come from growing their own vegetables.
Peggs School will host a class for first to eighth-graders on how to grow and manage your gardens during summer school. For nutrition ideas, visit shapeyourfutureok.com.
