Peggs Public School's Student Wellness Action Team encouraged their peers to move more during the school Jump-A-Thon.
SWAT students educated students in grades 1-4 on the importance of engaging in physical activity. SWAT members taught younger students how to jump rope and introduced new jumping moves. The students learned that exercise could be fun and keep them living stronger longer.
SWAT students recognize that the obesity prevalence among youth is exponentially high. According to the State of Obesity report, 18 percent of Oklahoma children between the ages of 10 to 17 are obese, based on body mass index.
"SWAT students want to help do their part to educate their peers and younger students on the importance of being active," said Carolyn Robbins, Peggs SWAT mentor. "These students play a large role in motivating their peers to be active and can ultimately assist with decreasing the high prevalence of obesity in our community."
For more information about physical activity, visit shapeyourfutureok.com. Peggs SWAT is a partner of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust Healthy Living Program serving Cherokee County.
