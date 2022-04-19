Pemberton appointed assistant majority whip

OKLAHOMA CITY – Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat announced this week that he has appointed Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, to serve as one of the Senate’s three assistant majority whips.
"I’m incredibly honored to have been selected to step into this leadership position,” Pemberton said. “As we face difficult decisions on the budget and other critical issues in the coming weeks, I’ll work hard to listen and share our colleagues’ concerns on bills with leadership while fostering and strengthening relationships within our caucus. With the end of session just weeks away, we must stay unified and focused on our shared goal of strengthening our great state and improving the lives of Oklahoma families.”
The assistant majority whips help the majority whip in identifying their colleagues’ positions on various issues and then working to build collaboration and consensus on caucus agenda items.
Elected in 2016 to represent Senate District 9, Pemberton currently serves as chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Education and vice chair of the Education Committee. He is also a member of the Agriculture & Wildlife, Appropriations, and Veterans committees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.