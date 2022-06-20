OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy recently released their 2022 Children's Legislative Scorecard tracking legislators' votes on more than a dozen bills to protect and improve the lives of Oklahoma's youth. Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, received a perfect score for his support of children's issues this session.
"I've always had a heart for children, which is why I became an educator and coach, and later ran for public office," Pemberton said. "Having spent nearly 40 years in public schools, I saw the problems and issues facing our students and have worked hard to author and support legislation that addresses those needs to ensure our youth are healthy, safe and living their best lives."
Pemberton authored two of the measures chosen by OICA. Senate Bill 1138, which passed unanimously in the Senate but died in the House, sought to better address bullying in Oklahoma schools. It would have required school boards to update their discipline and bullying policies annually following at least one public hearing to gather input from parents, faculty, and students, and share that information with the State Department of Education.
He also served as the principal Senate author for HB 4106, which directs public school districts to develop and maintain a protocol, in partnership with one or more local mental health treatment providers certified by the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, to respond to students in mental health crisis to prevent suicide, self-harm, and harm to others. When a minor student is identified as being in or at risk of a mental health crisis, the school must inform the parent or guardian and offer treatment referral information. Parental consent will be required for any subsequent school action except in cases of immediate and life-threatening danger to self or others. The new law goes into effect July 1.
Pemberton was among 12 legislators recognized by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education and the Council of College and University Presidents as recipients of 2022 Distinguished Service Awards for Higher Education. The awards are conferred in the following categories: Outstanding Legislation, Concurrent Enrollment Task Force, Policy Leadership, and Rising Star.
Pemberton was feted with an award for outstanding legislation for higher education. He and Rep. McBride, Rep. Hasenbeck, supported higher education and work in creating HB 3564, The Teacher Incentive Act.
"We value our working relationships with legislators and appreciate their investment in our shared vision for higher education's critical leadership role in changing the economy of our state and changing the lives of Oklahomans through a college degree," said State Regents Chair Jeffrey W. Hickman. "These legislative leaders continue to demonstrate an outstanding commitment to our students and Oklahoma families, and to ensuring Oklahoma's system of higher education is ready to meet the needs of future generations of Oklahomans."
"Rep. Mark McBride's leadership was crucial in moving this important legislation forward, and Sen. Dewayne Pemberton and Rep. Toni Hasenbeck were unwavering in their support throughout the process to help Oklahoma recruit and retain our top teachers," said Chancellor Allison D. Garrett. "The State Regents, college and university presidents and I are honored to present these legislative leaders with Distinguished Service Awards."
The Teacher Incentive Act creates scholarships for students enrolled in teacher preparatory programs and stipends for graduates teaching in Oklahoma's public schools.
