Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, District 9, has been honored as Legislator of the Year by both the Oklahoma Public Employees Association and the Oklahoma State School Boards Association.
The OPEA association selected Pemberton because of his perfect voting record on issues important to state employees, and his support of active and retired state employees in his district. Pemberton was the Senate author of the bill to grant retired state employees a Cost of Living Adjustment and to increase their representation on the state employee pension board.
"I am both honored and privileged to receive this award from OPEA. My commitment to our state employees for the great work they do is steadfast," Pemberton said.
The presentation was made Aug. 23 during OPEA's annual convention at The Lodge at Sequoyah State Park.
"Sen. Pemberton excelled at working with active and retired state employees in his district, especially in regards to improving state agency working conditions. His ability to join together with other area legislators to make positive changes is greatly appreciated by our members," said OPEA Executive Director Sterling Zearley.
Pemberton, of Muskogee, was presented with the OSSBA/CCOSA award at the annual conference last Friday at the Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City.
“It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized by my peers and fellow education advocates,” said Pemberton. “We have all dedicated our lives to improving our local schools, helping our teachers and school staff while making classrooms good environments for learning and growing. Our work is far from done, though, and I will continue to fight for public education.”
Pemberton serves as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Education and also as a member of the Senate Education Committee. He dedicated 36 years of his life to public education in the state as a teacher, coach, athletic director and principal.
During the 2018 legislative session, he co-authored legislation to gradually restore class-size limits, modernize alternative education funding and improve accountability and transparency of charter schools. He was responsible for presenting all education appropriations bills both in committee and to the full Senate.
