Pemberton receives higher ed distinguished service award

Oklahoma State Senator Dewayne Pemberton was recognized with the 2021 Distinguished Service Award for Higher Education during a meeting with the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education. Present at the event are, front row, from left: State Regent Jay Helm, State Regent Justice Steven W. Taylor, Chancellor Allison D. Garrett, Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, State Regents’ Chair Jeffrey W. Hickman, and State Regent Ann Holloway. Back row: State Regent Courtney Warmington, State Regent Michael C. Turpen, State Regent Jack Sherry, and State Regent Dennis Casey.