The Penguin Project will hold a meeting on Monday, Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church at 315 E. Shawnee St. where organizers will field questions about the upcoming year.
The Penguin Project, a live theater organization designed to allow actors with special needs to star in roles, is recruiting new performers for the upcoming season.
The company pairs special needs artists with mentors to assist them in rehearsal and on stage. Visit www.penguinproject.org for more information.
Tahlequah Community Playhouse houses a chapter of the Penguin Project, though the project has been put on hold for a couple of years in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
All in-person participants must be vaccinated for COVID-19. Other safety protocols will be implemented, such as the wearing of face coverings and social distancing. Contact Bryn Smith, preferably by text at 918-457-0235 for questions about the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.