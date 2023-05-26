Philanthropic Education Organization Chapter CP-FD held a bingo fundraiser on May 23.
A PEO provides educational opportunities for women by offering scholarships, grants, and awards to help women enhance their lives through learning.
Proceeds from the bingo fundraiser will be divided among PEO's nine international educational philanthropies and Oklahoma’s three state projects. Since its inception in 1869, the nonprofit organization has helped more than 122,000 women pursue educational goals by providing nearly $415 million in financial assistance.
For inquiries regarding financial assistance qualifications or for more information about PEO, contact the PEO president at 906 S. Maple Ave., Tahlequah OK 74464.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.