Oklahoma’s first mobile People with Disabilities Awareness Day is set for March 10, marking the first time Oklahomans with disabilities, their families and supporters can take part in the event from work, home or wherever they are.
“People with Disabilities Awareness Day is a critical opportunity to share with lawmakers how Oklahomans with disabilities can become employed and productive taxpayers through services from the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services,” Executive Director Melinda Fruendt said. “We are committed to helping them live independent lives. We ensure clients with disabilities achieve their desired goals.”
For 25 years, People with Disabilities Awareness Day is an opportunity for Oklahomans with disabilities to engage lawmakers and share their personal stories about what services are helping them live independent lives and pursue careers. This year, participants are encouraged to visit the event web site at www.okdrs.gov/pwdad, register for the event and click on communications tools for ways to engage lawmakers. Facebook users can stay up to date on the event by visiting the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services Facebook page. When posting on social media, participants are encouraged to use #PWDAD2020 in their messages.
Oklahomans are encouraged this year to reach out to their lawmakers through calls, emails or if possible, in-person visits. Those who are uncertain who their lawmakers are, they can find that information by visiting www.oklegislature.gov/FindMyLegislature.aspx. For ideas on how to better engage lawmakers, visit www.okdrs.gov/pwdad/2020/tools.
In years past, Awareness Day brought hundreds of Oklahomans to the state Capitol to talk with lawmakers and share their stories. Construction at the state Capitol this year made such an onsite event impossible, leading supporters to come together online for the event.
