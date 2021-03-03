A pump organ more than a century old is looking for a new home, with proceeds from the sale going to one of Tahlequah’s most historic homes.
Board members for the Thompson Home said they can always use extra funding to help preserve and sustain the iconic building, and this is one way to keep the money flowing.
The organ was donated to the Thompson House by Rev. Ellis Stout, a retired music minister from First Baptist Church. The house at the corner of College and Choctaw, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, already features an organ from the time period in which the Thompson family lived there. So board members decided this one could be sold to help boost the nonprofit organization’s endowment fund.
Beth Herrington, Thompson House board member, said the group is trying to raise its endowment fund, which was put in place to provide current and future security via maintenance, repairs, and unforeseen needs.
“We’d like to get it to $100,000, and we’re not nearly there,” said Herrington, a local historian and long-time music teacher. “Gifts like that we place in the endowment fund. Any nonprofit needs to have an endowment, and ours can’t be touched. It’s kept in the case of some kind of catastrophe with the house.”
The Victorian organ still works, as Herrington has played it herself. The bellows, pedals and stops are all in working order.
“It’s a very lovely, old-fashioned parlor pump organ,” she said. “It’s in working order and it’s beautiful, and the funds would go to a good cause.”
Herrington said that while lower-income families could probably not afford one, pump organs of this type used to be prevalent among middle-class families.
“There weren’t record players, or TVs, so people had instruments,” she said. “They wanted melodeons or organs, and gobs of sheet music. Sheet music was a big thing. Nearly all of the young women whose parents could afford anything at all taught their girls to play and had lessons for them. It was part of the curriculum for the young women in school, too, even when the curricula weren’t as balanced as they should have been.”
This is one of many revenue streams the board uses. Every year, it typically hosts a Victorian Christmas event to raise money, but COVID-19 nixed that plan in 2020, although they did have some success taking orders and selling famous pepper jelly and jams one of the members makes. The board also collects membership fees, offers tours of the home, and hosts various fundraisers.
Herrington said initiatives like these have helped the Thompson House become what it is today.
“There was nothing there when we started in 1983,” she said. "There was no money at all. The board, the members and the community have worked hard to raise that endowment and get it going, and have maintenance funds.”
You can help
Those interested in purchasing the organ may call Etter Nottingham at 918-931-2269. For more information about the Thompson House, visit thompsonhousetahlequah.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.