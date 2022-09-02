Visitors checked out the 2022 Cherokee National Holiday Quilt Show on Sept. 2 to admire the hard work and handiwork behind pieces of all sizes, colors, and patterns.
Submissions for the show were open to everyone, with quilts and other handmade art traveling across the state – and some across country – to be displayed and judged.
Event Coordinator Debra Harl said there were a record 74 entries in this year’s show.
“The main judging happened yesterday and we finished with the prestigious awards this morning,” Harl said Friday.
Ribbons were awarded to first, second and third place for each entry category, with additional ribbons for Viewer’s Choice, Chief of the Cherokee Nation’s Choice, Deputy Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation’s Choice, First Lady of the Cherokee Nation’s Choice, Deputy Principal Chief of the Cherokee Nation’s First Lady Choice, First Daughter of the Cherokee Nation’s Choice and 2022 Cherokee National Holiday Themed Entry, among others.
To qualify for the latter award, entries had to pertain to CNH’s 2022 theme: “Forging a Legacy: Seven Decades of Cherokee Fellowship.” The winner this year has yet to be announced. The mystery piece is from Tennessee and hangs draped in white sheet until its reveal on Sept. 3.
“We’re going to unveil it Saturday afternoon after the State of the Nation,” said Harl. “It’s a special surprise.”
The show is still collecting in-person ballots for its Voters' Choice award.
Seven-year-old Lexi Limore won an award in the Under 12 Youth Quilting Projects category for her quilt named "My America." Lexi said she made the quilt all by herself and that it was a fun project. Her mother, Nikki Limore, said this was Lexi’s first time making a quilt.
“I love to sew and she loves to make things,” said Limore.
Limore helped her daughter pick the fabric. The pattern of repeating American flags was chosen, she said, because the straight lines would be easier for Lexi to sew. Clips were also helpful to the process.
“I knew she would have success,” said Limore.
Local resident Michelle Newton won several awards at the quilt show: a ribbon for her “Cherokee Bison” quilt and prestigious awards for her “Project of Doom” and “Love for Raelee” quilts.
“Each of them took about three or four months,” said Newton.
The “Cherokee Bison” and “Project of Doom” quilts are both king-sized while the “Love for Raelee” quilt is queen-sized. She explained that the “Project of Doom” quilt was based on the Harry Potter “fandom” project by the same name. The quilt portrays a magical bookcase laden with various items, quotes and characters from the popular book and movie series.
Newton was inspired to create the piece after a visit to the "Cursed Child" stage production and Harry Potter store in New York City. She said the quilt was made by “paper piecing.” This method provides stabilization when quilting irregular geometric shapes.
Newton made “Love for Raelee” for her niece, who had outgrown her baby quilt. “Cherokee Bison” was also a gift, a new quilt for her husband, Josh.
“The buffalo one is actually a photo Josh [Newton] took and we made it,” she said.
As costly as a handmade quilt can be, Newton said she only really makes them as gifts.
“A quilt like this is really expensive: $1,000 to $1,500,” she said.
Newton is a fifth-generation quilter and has quilt frames that are over 100 years old. She views quilts as a form of art.
“It’s a different kind of art — a textile art,” said Newton. “It’s not just something you cover yourself with to keep warm.”
The Cherokee National Holiday Quilt Show will be open daily until Sunday, Sept. 4 at the Chota Conference Ballroom.
