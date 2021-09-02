September is National Prime Beef Month, and that gives Americans a good excuse to prepare mouth-watering steaks as fall approaches.
Prime beef is produced from young, well-fed beef cattle. It has more internal fat, which makes it more tender, juicy and expensive than other grades of beef.
"It's higher in fat, which means higher quality. The fat inside the meat is marbling, which breaks down the tissue and makes it tender and juicy," said Tim Berk, butcher at Reasor's in Tahlequah.
Choice beef is also high quality, but has less marbling than prime. Meat is also graded for how much useable lean meat it yields. A yield grade one provides the greatest amount of usable meat, while the highest grades have the most external fat. Meanwhile, select beef is the leanest of them, with hardly any fat content.
Berk said flat-iron steaks, which come off the chuck roast, are the second-most tender beef muscles after the filet mignon.
"It just doesn't get much work," he said. "The more the animal works the muscle, the tougher it's going to be. So if it works the muscle a lot, it's usually a slow-roasting muscle, although you can tenderize it by adding salt and oil and letting it sit for like eight hours."
Flank and skirt steaks are popular at Reasor's, but so are charcoal steaks. They're tougher than typical steaks, but nice and juicy if it's eaten pink. Berk said the pinker it is, the more tender it's going to be. He prefers a New York strip cut, as it has enough marbling and juice, but not too much fat. The ribeye and fillet remain the favorites, though.
"All our meat is Certified Angus," Berk said.
"It is hand-picked, so it's going to be a little more juicy and have a little more marbling in it. So it's going to be a little better than your run-of-the-mill meats."
The pandemic has inflated the prices of beef lately, due to issues with production and supply chains.
Filet mignon can be found at around $37 a pound, while chucks are around $5 or $6 a pound.
Tinajero's Meat Market in Tahlequah offers a variety of cuts with some of the freshest beef fajita mix around. Customers can also find beef ribs, ribeye, T-bones, chuck steaks and more. The market has marinated meats ready to be cooked, and a few combinations people might enjoy, like the discada.
"It's a mix [Lupita Tinajero] makes that has everything," said Destiny Jones. "It has beef, pork, sausage and bacon. It's all mixed together with a marinade and it's actually really, really good."
Tinajero's can also cut meat in any style a customer wants. It's open Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.