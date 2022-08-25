Cherokee Elementary School students got a crash course in healthy, locally grown produce during a mini farmers' market Aug. 23.
Tahlequah Farmers' Market President Marla Saeger said this is the ninth year TFM has held the event, which mainly targets third-grade students.
“The first year we did this, so many teachers came to me and said, ‘You have no idea how many kids have never seen a fresh vegetable.’ We’re changing that,” said Saeger.
At the event, students were provided bags with honey straws, recipes, coloring sheets, and other pieces of food-related information. Using their “veggie bucks” – the market's fake money – students picked out and bought fresh fruits and vegetables, which they were then able to take home.
Some of the different choices of food items children could take home were eggplants, zucchini, cucumbers, various peppers, pears, watermelon, and more.
Tahlequah Public Schools Farm-to-School Preventionist Maegan Wallace said mini market presenters expected to host around 60 to 70 children this year. She said the market allows students to be exposed to food items they might not normally get at home, and also provides a learning experience.
“I came into school yesterday and we talked about what they may be able to make from the stuff they see, the nutritional value of the different veggies, and also how our farmers have a really important job in supplying this stuff for us,” said Wallace.
Students also made salsa with a “smoothie bike” – a stationary bicycle equipped with a blender.
Cherokee Elementary third-grade teacher Amy Batie said incorporating activities, like the smoothie bike, helps show students they can make delicious food from vegetables without having to cook.
Batie said the event helps kids see the difference between canned and fresh vegetables.
“A lot of these kids grow up in poverty, and what they are exposed to food-wise is fast food. A lot of people haven’t even tried vegetables that didn’t come out of a can,” said Batie.
Batie said the market is a great way to introduce students to the idea of wanting to grow their own vegetables, and shows them how they can go with their families to the market.
“It also helps kids build relationships with their parents because of the recipe cards that are included. They're going to go home and be excited to cook together with their families,” said Batie.
Batie said the element where the children buy the food is important, as it helps them use skills they are learning in the classroom in real-life situations.
What's next
A mini farmers' market will also be held for students at Greenwood Elementary School on Aug. 30, and Heritage Elementary School on Sept. 6 from 1-3 p.m.
