Perkins completing externship at OSU-COM

Student-doctor Del Perkins is an incoming second-year medical student at the Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine at Cherokee Nation.
OSU-COM provides summer externships with local leaders in health care, so students can immerse themselves early in their learning career. For his summer externship, Perkins was able to learn from Dr. Thomas Schneider in Tahlequah.
Schneider graduated from OSU-COM and has practiced medicine for over 30 years. He has been working as an internist and served at the Veterans Hospital in Tulsa, where he was the chief of primary care for many years.
"I am very grateful for this opportunity to learn from such a magnificent physician. Dr. Schneider has taught me many ways to prioritize the patient's well-being, and I believe he will have a lasting impact on countless students going forward," said Perkins.
