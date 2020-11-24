Permanency Bell rings out for new adoptions

The 14-foot Permanency Bell has been erected in front of the Cherokee County Courthouse, just in time for National Adoption Awareness Month.
Tahlequah City Attorney Grant Lloyd and Kalan Lloyd brought the idea of the bell to the July 6 Cherokee County Board of Commissioners meeting.
"We want to put a bell out here in the front, and it would mostly be for when adoptions are finalized," Kalan said. "You could ring it whenever the [Department of Human Services] does a reunification with families. You could also ring whenever people get married in the courthouse."
Grant said the goal was to have the bell up and ready by November: National Adoption Awareness Month.
"We're so happy we were able to meet our deadline," Kalan said. "In fact, last week was National Adoption Day, and we ended up getting to have a celebration at the courthouse. There were a ton of adoptions done last Friday, and all those kids got to come ring the bell. [It was] so sweet seeing their faces and those of their families when they did that."
The bell was a joint project of Cherokee County and the City of Tahlequah.
"The Cherokee County Bar Association is paying for the bell. The Cherokee County Commissioners were kind enough to donate the labor of getting it ready to be placed," Kalan said.
Kalan said staff with the Department of Human Services gave it the name of the Permanency Bell.
"I think it's a great fit," she said.
Kalan said Robert Johnson, co-owner of 490 Creations, designed the bell.
"Kalan came into the store and asked if we would be interested in designing a holder for the bell, and they purchased the bell itself," Johnson said. "We built the enclosure and the ring mechanism so they could lock that and have it available for adoption placements to go out and ring the bell."
This was somewhat of a personal project for Johnson, as he and his partner have adopted their children.
"It was a lot of fun for us, so the design is the symbol for adoption -- The Home of the Heart -- and the bell hangs in the heart, and then there's a couple of hands on the side," Johnson said. "I was glad they approached us to do it for sure, because it really meant a lot to us on its own."
Johnson said their adoption process took close to four years to complete, and the significance the bell is a sense of finality for all involved.
