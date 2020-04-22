After Gov. Kevin Stitt announced a timeline for businesses to reopen during a press conference Wednesday, April 22, Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron said the city will follow his plan of action.
“We will follow what the governor has announced,” said Catron. “We will strongly encourage people to be aware of the need for continued distancing and taking precautions.”
Starting Friday, April 24, personal care businesses can open back up for appointment only, if they adhere to strict sanitation protocols and are located in communities that do not have more restrictions in place. This includes hair salons, barbershops, spas, nail salons, and pet groomers.
“These businesses must maintain distance between customers and encourage customers to wait in their care until it’s time for their appointment to avoid congestion in the lobbies or entrances,” said Stitt.
Churches and other "non-essential" institutions or businesses where larger groups of people gather are not listed among the first wave of to open Friday.
Editor's note: This story will be updated soon.
