Most family's financial situations have been or were impacted by the pandemic and the economy during this past year. However, families have been impacted differently. I hope this article can help shed some light to the variety of financial situations and give you some general guidance.
The first group I will discuss are those who have had reduced income and who may be struggling to make ends meet. Families or individuals in this group should put the needs and obligations before their wants. "Needs" include food, housing, medication, and insurance. Obligations should be prioritized, such as, court-ordered payments, fines, child support or money judgments. Then, secured debt such as taxes, undeferred student debt, unsecured debt, and interpersonal debt. These people should ask themselves what is the worst that will happen if they skip a bill. That question may help prioritize the order of importance.
Group two includes those who still have a stable job, but may be anxious about their finances. They are hearing stories of family and friends who have lost jobs and they may be worried about their finances. People in this group should develop a plan for a possible job furlough, increase emergency funds, accelerate debt repayment, invest in their own "human capital" by taking classes that lead to better/greater employment opportunities, and rebalance their investment portfolio.
The third group of people are those who had increased income during the pandemic. This group may have been able to take advantage of unusual economic opportunities that led to more income than usual. The recommendations for this group are to save or invest the extra money wisely, and don't be tempted to provide long-term support to those identified in group 1. It is okay to help those in need temporarily, and help them plan to do better themselves financially on their own.
Some recommendations that I would suggest for all families or individuals follow. Take action on things you can control such as your physical health, attitude and emotions; you must accept uncertainty and identify the "triggers" that cause you to feel afraid/anxious or depressed and avoid those situations. Focus on the present by using "mindfulness" activities and manage stress and anxiety in healthy ways such as exercise, relaxation, sleep, and healthy eating.
I am sure most people or families have had some challenges this past year. We need to get comfortable making plans and moving forward.
For more information about financial management, health and wellness, parenting or to schedule a program in the family and consumer sciences area, contact the OSU Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County by phone at 918-456-6163.
Heather Winn is a family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
