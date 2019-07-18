Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron said the city may have to move "backward before we can move forward" financially, with a general revenue budget that has nearly 90 percent of its funds already allocated for personnel costs.
Catron said the total revenue for the city's general fund in the 2019-2020 budget is $9.6 million.
Those monies are for day-to-day operations of the the city, and personnel costs account for 89.6 percent of the total. That means salaries and benefits total $8.6 million.
Catron said the overall budget includes a number of specialized funds created to account for specific amounts.
"Each grant and each bond issuance that the city has requires a fund so that money doesn't intermingle with our operating, or 'general' fund, and inadvertently get spent," said Catron. "There are some salaries that are paid from some of these specialized funds. In theory, if the source of that money went away, so would those positions."
Catron and others have proposed a continuation of the sales tax that is currently set to go off the books in September. If the measure is passed by voters, it would resume in January at the same rate now being paid.
However, the tax money has been specifically earmarked for construction, improvement, maintenance, operation and repair of Tahlequah city streets, alley, roadways, bridges, sidewalks, and other similar or related public infrastructure projects.
The tax proposal would accumulate a nickel for every taxable $10 spent within the city in a special fund. But Catron explained it would not help with the general fund problem.
The mayor said she has asked City Administrator Ed Carr for help in addressing the issue. She wants to deliver a plan of action from Carr to the City Council at its Aug. 5 meeting.
"Once immediate actions are identified and taken, we will monitor our finances closely throughout the year. If additional actions are required, we want to implement those changes as quickly as possible," said Catron.
Another item on that agenda is a list of budget modifications.
The mayor said items were left out of the original budget, and now that the new fiscal year has rolled around, the budget must be increased to reflect those concerns.
"We may end up moving backward before we can move forward," said Catron.
