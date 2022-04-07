PERUSING THE PAGES: Libaries, patrons gearing up for Summer Reading Program

This summer, Tahlequah Public Library patrons will have the chance to exercise their brains with different library and reading challenges.
The purpose of Summer Reading Program is to make sure kids have a chance to experience new activities and conjure up new thoughts. Many children spend more time in front of the TV than what many librarians and educators are comfortable with. Library events give kids and adults an excuse to come by and pick up a book.
The summer reading events start May 31 and go through the end of June. Programs run three days a week, Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays.
With of exception of May 31, a Tuesday, children’s programming takes place every Monday. Kids from 6 to 11 years old are invited to attend various activities. The library has invited performers from the four-state region to perform different acts, which include comedy, animals, juggling, puppets, and fine arts. Performances will start at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Cherokee Lowe, Tahlequah Public Library, is encouraging folks to come out to visit when the Tulsa Zoo comes into town.
“They bring three animals that the kids can enjoy,” said Lowe. “Some kids don’t get to go to the zoo. This way, the zoo is coming to you.”
Librarians will also pull books from the shelves that correspond with different activities in hopes that children will want to take them home.
“They suffer from the summer slide every year. For three months, their brains just kind of melt into goo when they are not reading or challenging their brains. Not only do we encourage reading, but we have these other programs as well,” said Lowe.
Librarian Michelle Newton is organizing this year’s entertainment. On Tuesdays, the library will host Toddler Tales at 10 a.m. and Reading Rockstars at 11 a.m., when where kids can come and read a book and do an activity with a librarian.
On Thursdays, the library will host teen programs, starting at 10 a.m., including a science show from an area museum, a tie-dye painting workshop, and Crystal Bridges, which will put on a program. Kids won’t want to miss Laughing Matters with Jay & Leslie, who stage a juggling comedy show.
“We’ve had them several times. They do juggling and make the kids laugh at the things they do with each other,” said Lower. “With clown noses and bowler hats, they do a good job at storytelling.”
This year’s summer program theme is "Ocean of Possibilities," so many of the concepts this year will have to do with oceanic and marine science.
Children and adults are also encouraged to keep track of their reading with the Beanstack app, available on Android and Apple.
“Beanstack is a challenge based on your age. It can go from birth to 109 years old,” said Newton.
Kids are encouraged to track the number of minutes they read. They, or an adult, can log their minutes on the app. For every 100 minutes they read, they can pick a prize from the library.
“It will keep track of what you are reading and how much you are reading,” she said.
Beanstack will also remind users about specific challenges. For example, Newton may suggest reading in a park. If users do the challenge, they can come to the library and receive a prize.
"Reading in the summer is important because it's a time where you can learn to read better," said Jesse Garcia, a TPL patron who enjoys reading.
