Pet owners urged to take extra precautions

Animals need to keep warm during this frigid weather, too, so the Humane Society of Cherokee County is encouraging pet owners to get the shelter they need to keep pets and animals safe.
Even for dogs and cats used to roaming around outside, the freezing temperatures can put them in serious danger. Alexis Colvard, transport coordinator for HSCC, said Oklahoma doesn't experience this type of weather often enough for animals to become acclimated to it.
"These are treacherous conditions," she said. "The dogs aren't made like this, even if they're outside all the time. You've still got to keep a close eye on them and keep them warm."
Owners should consider bringing their pets inside the home during such extreme weather. If not, a shelter should be provided outside to allow them to keep warm. Colvard said people should also think about giving their animals some extra food and making sure they have constant water.
"If you can't keep the water thawed, try to give them canned food to give them that added moisture, and feed extra food during these cold times to keep their energy levels up," said Colvard. "You could also cut a hole in the top of styrofoam cooler and put your dog's water bowl in there, so the water doesn't freeze as fast. Some people also put their water bowls inside of tires to keep it from freezing as fast."
As for shelter, Colvard said pet owners could use that styrofoam cooler to cut a hole in so that outdoor cats have somewhere to try and keep warm. Dog houses should be covered with tarps or anything to block the wind. Hay, sheets, and other bedding can be used inside the dog house to keep it insulated.
In an effort to supply area residents with shelter for their animals, the HSCC has partnered with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department to deliver dog houses to area residents. All people have to do is call the HSCC at 918-457-7997 and leave a message, and someone with HSCC or CCSD will be in touch. The dog houses are free to anyone who needs them, as Colvard and the HSCC went and bought out the shelters at Tractor Supply.
"If your dogs are warm and have somewhere safe to be, feel free to donate dog houses," said Colvard. "We don't have a lot of money to give out free dog houses, but at the same time we're not turning anyone away. They can drop them off at either Tractor Supply or the sheriff's department, and the sheriff's department is helping deliver them and give them out."
As for those with livestock, it's important they are provided some sort of shield from the elements, such as a portable windbreak or something similar for those animals that prefer to be outside, even in severe weather. The more livestock eat, the better they will be able to keep warm, so it is suggested they be given protein-rich food to allow them to generate more body heat. Feeding cattle at night can help them stay warm, because in the process of digesting food heat is produced, which peaks a few hours after consumption.
Moisture can also give livestock a hard time. Animals need a dry place to lie down, as they can suffer from frostbite and freezing, and it will take more energy out of them to remain warm. The animals also need a some type of shelter, whether it be a barn or a shed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.