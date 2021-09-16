Area nonprofit organizations have an opportunity to collect money for community projects through the Tahlequah Community Fund, but not much time is left to get applications turned in.
The TCF is seeking grant applications from groups looking to improve the arts, education, culture, and health and wellness of the community. Groups can request up to $3,500 for a project, and the money can go to a number of purposes.
The deadline to submit an application is Friday, Sept. 24.
Last year, 36 grant applications were submitted, and 14 of those were approved, totaling $34,066 in community initiatives. In 2019, 21 grants were approved, with the TCF dispersing more than $50,000. The applicants must be charitable organizations, public schools or government entities.
Jodeen Worth, with TCF, said around half of the applicants tend to come from public school teachers.
"This last year, a lot of them were COVID-related," she said. "We did a lot of them to fund SWIVL, and that's how they were able to communicate with the distance learners. It would follow the teacher while they're talking, and it was a way for the kids to still feel like they're in the classroom, but not be in the classroom."
All the money TCF collects comes from local donations, and while educational projects tend to receive priority, funds have gone to plenty of other organizations. A TCF grant was used to help fund Tahlepaws, a project by the Humane Society of Cherokee County to provide pet owners with free dog and cat products, rabies shots, and flea and tick medication. Another grant helped pay for a foot-golf course at Riverlinks in Tahlequah.
"There are really some cool ones," Worth said. "For the Thompson House, in years past, we've given money for Beth Herrington to work on her story of Tahlequah. The Hunter's Home always has something for some of their displays. This last time, we gave them money for cutouts and for clothes so they could do some of their period pieces."
Other groups to receive TCF grants in the past include Help In Crisis, Zoë Institute, Boys & Girls Club of Tahlequah, Shiloh Christian School and more. Those who receive funds must agree to submit a follow-up report within 90 days, and those not submitting a report will be ineligible for future considerations.
"We just want people to apply and think creatively," Worth said.
Get involved
To learn more about the Tahlequah Community Fund's grant cycle, visit cfok.org.
