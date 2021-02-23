Pets for Life will host a vaccination clinic 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Thursday, Feb. 25, at 304 W. Keetoowah St.
Options available include: rabies vaccine, $5; microchip, $10; dewormer, $5; heartworm test, $15; FVRCP for felines, $10; flea and tick medication, $10; and DHPP immunization, $10.
Vaccines will be given by appointment only. All pets must be secured on a leash or in a carrier. Call 918-323-1780 for more information.
