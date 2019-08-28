Peterson's breads a big hit at Farmers' Market

At the Tahlequah Farmers' Market, three or four pastry or bread makers tout their wares - including Molly's Artisan Bread, owned by Molly Peterson.
"We all seem to be selling different baked goods in different sizes, so we don't compete with each other at all," said Peterson. "In fact, all the vendors love each other and develop beautiful friendships."
For Peterson, the joy of the farmers' market is getting to see half the town every Saturday.
"It is a community event and, don't forget, also payday for the vendors. No wonder everyone smiles at Tahlequah Farmers' Market," she said.
Peterson began selling at TFM last year when the Legislature tweaked the Oklahoma Cottage Food Law, allowing those who bake in their homes to sell products in certain public arenas without having to be licensed by the health department.
Her granddaughter, Molly Belle Vega, also bakes and sells muffins at the Molly's Artisan Bread booth every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. And always at her side, Peterson's husband, Jerald, can be found sketching the scenes that unfold under the Leoser Pavilion.
"Our 12-year-old granddaughter is a good little award-winning baker in her own right. What a joy it is to see her sell out before I do," said Peterson.
Shopper Debra Moore loves Peterson's bread because it's fresh and the ingredients are wholesome.
For Paul Lawson, it's the taste.
"It's heavy, moist and tasty bread," Lawson said.
That is, the taste of France.
"Well, it all started back in 1982, when we moved to Paris," said Peterson. "We moved across the street from a very busy boulangerie that baked bread 24/7 and the heavenly scents wafted non-stop into our apartment windows. I must have tried every bread they baked at least once. The crusty exterior and chewy interior of the still-warm bread filled me, body and soul."
During his 26-year career with the State Department, the Petersons lived in many exotic places, but the memories of that bread stayed with her. When Jerald retired, they moved to Tahlequah to be near family. One winter, she decided to try to replicate the luscious French baguettes she remembered from their Paris days.
Looking for an authentic pan in which to cook the baguettes, she wandered into a warehouse selling refurbished bakery equipment, and soon the Petersons became fast friends with the owner and his wife.
"He was an entrepreneur himself, and encouraged me to follow my dream of making and selling bread," she said.
Eventually, the four of them worked out a barter deal, trading an original oil painting of Jerald's for a refurbished four-oven pizza oven.
"There were many failures in those early days, but I managed to solve the problems. And I became a better baker as I paid my dues," she said. "I gave away many breads that I considered failures, but the recipients of those loaves professed to love them. Now, I can say that gifting bread is good, but selling is better."
She bakes every weekday.
"I don't bake eight hours a day because that would cut into my afternoon nap, but I follow a schedule that ends up right before my nap on Friday," she said.
On Saturday, they take all the baked goods to TFM, and most days, she sells out.
"People ask me why I don't bake more, thereby earn more money," she said. "I just smile and say, 'That would be too much like a job.' I love to cook and feed people."
After many weeks of counting which types of bread sold, mostly sold, or almost didn't sell at all, she settled on the breads she makes now: baguettes, sourdough, and oatmeal sandwich bread. Occasionally, she makes dark rye and will make almost anything on special order.
"I began to notice a big interest, hence, sales, in my quick breads, so I began to concentrate on making more of them. Each week, I am pretty sure to have blueberry-lemon, zucchini-lemon nut, banana nut, and carrot cake with icing," she said.
Closer to fall, she'll start making pumpkin nut bread. Also popular are her giant gluten-free cookies made of oatmeal, chocolate chips and peanut butter, but no flour.
"I have several people addicted to them. They come running to my booth, afraid I will sell out before they get there," she said. "I started making these cookies long before I discovered they were gluten-free. When I noticed they were gluten-free, I used that in my marketing to reach more people. Other vendors sell many gluten-free products, so I will stick to my one - accidental - gluten-free cookie."
