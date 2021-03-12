On Wednesday, March 17, PAAS/Pets For Life will be having a drive-thru pet food distribution at the Tahlequah clinic, 304 W. Keetoowah St., from noon to 2 p.m.
Attendees are asked to enter the driveway on Keetoowah Street, remain in their vehicles until Pets For Life staff provide a box or bag of goodies, and then exit the driveway onto Cherokee Avenue. The limit is one box or bag per vehicle.
Pets For Life appreciates the support of the Cherokee Nation, Chewy.com, and the Humane Society of the United States.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.