Cherokee Elementary students oinked, neighed, bleated, mooed, and wiggled their noses like rabbits as they checked out a petting zoo set up at the school on Nov. 17.
In cooperation with Tahlequah High School's Future Farmers of America group, the pupiles welcomed high school students, who brought their own animals they have raised, and gave presentations with first-graders and kindergartners about the importance of farm animals.
"The students loved it. Most of our students live in town, so they haven't had a lot of interaction with these kinds of animals. They are more likely to have interaction with zoo animals than farm animals," said Principal Marissa McCoy.
She explained that education like this is important for students because they need to be aware of the world around them.
"They need to know all facets of life, including farm life and city life," she said.
Students were introduced to a baby calf, chicks, a miniature horse, a goat, a rabbit, and a turkey. Other than the turkey, the high school students brought animals they raised themselves.
"The high school students gathered at the high school and filled up a trailer," said Maegen Wallace, the Farm-to-School preventionist at Tahlequah Public Schools. "We worked hard to make a presentation about each animal - what is the animal's purpose, and why do we raise them."
Carl Wallace is the agriculture and shop teacher at THS. He was asked by Maegan Wallace about the project.
"Maegen had the contact and wanted to know how FFA could help better get students to understand animal agriculture. We put our heads together. We got a concept that had to be friendly to the kids, as well as educational," he said.
"We built a set of panels in shop that made a corral to show the students. They did that part, and in my ag communications class, they made presentations."
THS presenters included Alysah Carpenter, crops; Hope Berry, beef; Addison Steeley, swine; Emma Dillard, horses; Jamie Sharum, turkeys; Ethan Enlow, chickens; and Kadance Haney, lambs.
For students, it is important to learn about food, because many grow up with misconceptions about what they eat, and where it comes from.
"We gave general facts to students to let them know that food doesn't just happen in a grocery store. Food that is developed in rural communities ends up on people's plates," said Carl Wallace. "Bacon doesn't just show up in a grocery store."
