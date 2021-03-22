Pharmacists, others mull bill to cut insulin costs

Lawmakers are eyeing a new measure that could assist Oklahomans who pay for diabetes treatment
House Bill 1019, authored by State Rep. Rande Worthen, R-Lawton, would cap the amount of copayment a Type 1 diabetic would be required to pay at $90 for a 90-day supply, or $30 for a 30-day supply. Worthen said the legislation could not only benefit bank accounts, but also save lives.
“No Oklahoman should be forced to ration their insulin supply because they can’t afford the outrageous price that insulin has skyrocketed to in recent years,” he said. “I am grateful to my colleagues in the House for working with me to develop and pass this bill.”
According to the measure, any insurance carrier that provides coverage for insulin would be subject to the new law, should it pass, regardless of the amount or type of insulin needed. Carriers could also reduce the cost-sharing of a covered person to an amount less than the $30 or $90.
Insulin is a hormone produced in the pancreas that regulates the amount of glucose in the blood. A lack of insulin causes diabetes. For those with Type 2 diabetes, other medications and diet can play a significant role in maintaining health. Type 1 diabetics who skip out on insulin, however, risk death.
“For Type 1 diabetics, you have to have insulin, because your body doesn’t produce it,” said Chris Schiller, owner of Economy Pharmacy in Muskogee. “So you have to have it with every meal, and throughout the day you have to have insulin.”
Diabetics know the cost of insulin can be detrimental to their wallets. It depends on the type, but insulin prices overall have increased exponentially in recent years.
“There are several newer insulins that are super-expensive,” said Matt Lee, pharmacist at Tahlequah Drug. Co. “For example, Novplog Flexpen gives a person about 1,500 units. That would cost, if they had no insurance, $674.60. That would be one box of insulin pens, which may last a month to two months, depending on how much they’re using.”
It’s not uncommon for patients to pay as much at $1,000 a month for insulin. But unless Oklahomans want to be at risk for serious health conditions, such as kidney failure or stroke, they’ll have to fork over the money, since there is no known way to prevent or cure Type 1 diabetes.
In the state, approximately 14.3 percent of adults have some form of diabetes; 5 percent have Type 1 diabetes and require the medication. According to the American Diabetes Association, those with diabetes have medical expenses about 2.3 times higher than those who do not have diabetes.
Lee said he’s always in favor of patients being able to get medication at affordable rates, but he would like to see who would foot the bill if the legislation were to pass.
“If you force a copay to be a certain dollar amount, who is going to incur that cost? Is it the pharmacy, is it the drug manufacturer? That would be my question,” he said. “I don’t think it’s fair to tell me I have to sell a drug at a certain price. I’ve got to be able to survive. So if the pharmacy has to eat that cost, that’s not going to work.”
There are alternative ways for people to spend less on their insulin, Lee said. He often refers people to the NeoHealth, because it qualifies for the 340B Discount Drug Program. With that, the health provider can purchase drugs at a discount over regular pharmacy pricing, lowering the cost to the patient.
“Patients can get drugs at a reduced price, even if they have no insurance, and that would include insulin,” he said. “So they may make $400 or $500 insulin for $20, but the catch to that is, they have to be seen by a doctor in that clinic.”
Some diabetics can also use manufacturers' coupons. Oftentimes, specific brands will offer patient assistance wherein a copay could be reduced to $25, or sometimes even zero.
If HB 1019 were to become law, the state insurance commissioner would enforce compliance of the cap on copayments and would promulgate rules as necessary. Schiller said that as a pharmacist and father of a Type 1 diabetic child, he’s all for it.
“This is a life-saving medication that families have to struggle [for] and it could put a family into poverty to be able to afford this medication,” he said.
As for who will incur the cost, Schiller said it should come from Pharmacy Benefit Managers. These are companies that manage prescription drug benefits on behalf of health insurers, but have become controversial due to rising prescription costs in that they charge drug manufacturers high rebates. PBMs also make lots of money. In 2017, Express Scripts generated more than $100 billion in revenue.
“That cost should come from their profit, not overall cost of health care, or at the pharmacy’s cost, or at the drug manufacture’s cost. It should come from the PBM profit,” said Schiller. “I’m not against people making money, because that’s capitalism, but they’re a middle man that should be making a small transaction fee each time.”
The Oklahoma Senate will have to approve of the bill and send it to the governor’s desk for signature for it to be put in place. It was referred to the Retirement and Insurance Committee, then to the Appropriations Committee, out of which it will have to pass to make to the Senate’s chamber floor.
