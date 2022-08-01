IRVING, Texas - Phi Lambda Chi National Fraternity held its first in-person convention in three years. The fraternity has a chapter on the NortheasternState University campus.
Members and alumni from across the country were on hand for the annual convention, which featured educational programming for undergraduate members and the fraternity's annual business meeting. The fraternity also named Jacob McGuire, Sigma/University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma, its new national executive director. He replaces Paul Smith, Gamma/University of Arkansas at Monticello, who moves into an emeritus role, where he will continue to consult and advise, while also assuming the role of vice president for Internal Affairs/Finance.
"The [National] Board felt it was a safe and necessary time to return to having in-person meetings, following a more than two-year hiatus. We were extremely happy with the tremendous turnout from our chapters, and we are confident in the direction the fraternity is moving in," said McGuire.
McGuire said Phi Lambda Chi is working on several expansion and revitalization projects, including its Alpha Chapter at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. Alpha alums Richard Walser, Curtis Brewer, and Randy Gullett attended the convention and spoke briefly to the membership about the need for the revitalization effort.
"Getting Alpha [chapter] back up and running is one of our top priorities. We have set the goal to have Alpha re-established by 2025, which happens to be our centennial," said McGuire.
Additionally, Marvin Jackson, an Iota Chapter alumnus from Northwest Missouri State, was also in attendance at the convention.
"We were pleased Marvin was able to join us for a while. We all benefited from getting to spend some time with him," said McGuire.
Smith and Jessie Merritt, Sigma/University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma, were both re-elected to two year terms on the national executive board. Merritt, Sigma, vice president for External Affairs; Kris London, Tau/Texas A&M-Texarkana, national president; and Keith Beason, Nu/Southern Arkansas University, vice president for Chapter Operations will all retain their current positions.
