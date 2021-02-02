On the morning of Feb. 2, after seeing his shadow in front of livestreamed cameras, Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter.
The groundhog has predicted the weather in that part of Pennsylvania for 135 years. Amid the recent storm that blasted snow across the Eastern front, it should come to no surprise that the famed marmot predicted a longer winter season.
While groundhogs are most commonly associated with the East Coast, and while they do not live in the western side of Oklahoma, they are very common in Cherokee County – especially at Sequoyah State Park.
“We do have groundhogs here,” said Three Forks Nature Center Naturalist Angelina Stancampiano.
Many visitors see them throughout the park, but struggle to identify them because they do not see them for what they are.
“They are actually here in this part of the state. They can be from a sandy color to black. Rodents have a lot of color variation,” she said.
Groundhogs are also found in downtown Tahlequah. Dr. Samantha Benn-Duke, assistant professor of curriculum and instruction at Northeastern State University, has regularly seen groundhogs in the city. She remembers one time in 2016 when her dogs chased down a groundhog by the Tahlequah Skate Park.
“My husband, Brian Duke, and I walked the dogs pretty regularly. We’d take them to the park. We’d go by the skateboard area and the bridge. They caught the scent of a groundhog and got excited, and they got close. They wanted to play more than anything," said Benn-Duke. "It was just part of our regular walks.”
Groundhogs, or marmota monax, are among the largest rodents in North America, and they love to eat plants. While they primarily eat grass and foliage, they also eat berries, wheat, and an occasional insect or grub.
Unlike other rodents, they do not scare easily.
“They are very inquisitive. If they hear a noise, they may come out to investigate, unlike most rodents that will flee,” said Stancampiano.
While she doesn’t comment on the ability of the species to predict meteorological patterns, she loves teaching the public about the animals this time of year.
“We do have them here at the park, and when people come, they say they saw a tailless beaver, but what they saw was a groundhog. I call them a marmot, but others call it a whistle pig or a woodchuck,” she said.
One of the most fascinating attributes of groundhogs is their ability to hibernate. Stancampiano explained that most mammals aren’t true hibernators.
“People think when they see a bear come out in winter that something’s wrong, because they are not hibernating, but bears aren’t true hibernators,” Stancampiano said.
Hibernation is when animals lower their metabolic rate – which means lowering their core temperature, heart rate, and breathing – to reduce their need for food. Unlike bears, groundhogs reduce their heart rate significantly. In a hibernation state, their heart beats three to four times per minute, allowing them to sleep through the coldest parts of winter.
Groundhogs only hibernate for a couple of months per year. They can also wake from their hibernation if there is a loud noise or if there is a predator nearby, and they come out to start the reproduction process.
Many Americans enjoy the tradition of Groundhog Day and celebrate it by following the news or watching the Bill Murray film. While most do not believe in their ability to predict the weather, many enjoy the celebration just the same.
“It’s more of a tradition than any kind of scientific study,” said Stancampiano.
