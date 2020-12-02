Photos more than a century old returned by Habitat to family member

When Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity Director Linda Cheatham was looking over donations with her daughter, Kelsey, they found three family photo albums with pictures dating back to 1901.
Kelsey was determined to find out if there were living relatives who might want the photos.
After much research by Kelsey and her father, Gary Cheatham, they were able to trace the family history back four generations and found local resident, Mike Blessum, who is part of the family.
Kelsey contacted Blessum and confirmed his lineage. He said his mother had recently passed away, resulting in someone cleaning out her apartment and donating the photo albums to the Habitat ReStore.
Blessum was unaware the photo albums existed before being contacted by Kelsey, and was thrilled to have the photos given to him.
The Tahlequah ReStore, 198 W. First St., accepts donations of household items. The items are then sold to the public and the profit is used to build and repair homes in Cherokee County.
For information about qualifying for a home, call the Habitat office at 918-453-1332 for an appointment.
