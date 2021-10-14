Physical therapy aims to improve quality of life by prescribing exercise movements for those who experience injuries, orthopedic surgery, physical pain, or movement dysfunction.
A number of outpatient physical therapists practice in Tahlequah and have shared their experiences for National Physical Therapy Month.
“Physical therapy is the restoration of movement and function through exercise, manual therapy, modality, such as ice and heat. It’s based on the patient's condition and their diagnosis,” said Vince Frisillo, a physical therapist at Excel Therapy.
Some athletes experience sports injuries that require physical therapy. Others may need physical therapy after an injury from a fall or sudden impact.
“In our world, we work on everything from sports injuries to ankle sprains, to arthritis conditions,” he said.
Excel Therapy does massage and joint mobilization. Most recently, they've been performing a procedure called "functional dry needling."
“It’s a skilled intervention that uses a thin filiform needle that’s inserted into a trigger point to release tension in the muscle. This is looking at a specific trigger point and going deeper than acupuncture to get it to release,” said Frisillo. “It’s a nice technique to offer a broad range of patients.”
Ramsey Therapy Group specializes in physical therapy for children.
“We treat all ages, but our heart is in the kids. We have not just PT, but we do OT and speech," said Christy West, a physical therapist.
West works with Brice Bridges, a 2-year-old with oromandibular limb hypogenesis syndrome who needed to work on walking.
“It’s very rare, and it’s something that not a lot of people know about. I’d like to make it so people aren’t afraid to ask questions about Brice and who he is as a person,” said his mother, Michel Bridges.
Brice wears prosthetic feet, which makes it difficult for him to walk. The disease also affects his cranial nerves, so he experiences facial paralysis.
“He isn’t able to show any facial expressions or smiles, and he doesn’t yawn, “said Bridges. “He’s more outward with his vocal because he compensates for not using his face to show his expressions.”
West placed Brice in his walker and played with him with a balloon to encourage him to walk. She has had to creatively find ways to encourage children to exercise.
“Everything has to be fun and a game to engage the kids. They don’t have motivation on their own. You can’t just tell a child, ‘Do 10 reps!’” said West. “The kids are like, ‘nope.’ If you tell a kid, ‘hit this balloon,’ they will. You have to be so much more creative with your treatment of kids.”
Forcing children to do physical therapy can drive them away from it. Physical therapists learn to adapt their sessions to the individual child. Brice likes to play with balloons and kick down pins, so these kinds of modular activities work for him.
“We want these kids to do their job, and their job is to learn and play. If they can explore their environment, they are learning and growing and strengthening themselves. Their minds are then developing, and they are acquiring skills,” said West.
Ramsey Therapy Group also treats adults who require physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy.
“We live in Vian, so I travel to Tahlequah to have him come to Ramsey. We originally started with just PT and OT, and we recently transferred to do speech as well, because we love it so much here,” said Bridges.
