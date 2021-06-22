There’s not much time left for local residents to get their hands on fresh, Oklahoma-grown blueberries, since the heat of July will likely take their toll on the fields at Blueberry Acres.
The blueberry season in Oklahoma is short, since the fruits survive better in northern states where it’s cooler. Clayton Denton, of Blueberry Acres, said they started picking ripe berries a couple of weeks ago and have only a couple weeks left, if that.
“Anytime you start getting close to the Fourth of July, they’re usually hot and mushy,” Denton said. “They tend to run about 10 degrees warmer than the ambient air temperature out there in the full sun. Then they continue to metabolize even after you take them off the bush, so they’ll get a total of roughly 14 to 15 degrees warmer than the air temperature. So it’s not good picking them hot.”
The recent rain the area received may help the berries last a little longer, though. Blueberry Acres, which once had around 7 acres of bushes, is now down to about 3 acres. But although the property doesn’t have the acreage it once boasted, the taste is just as sweet. And there are roughly 1,000 bushes per acre.
“So there’s quite a few bushes still up there,” Denton said. “They’ve been coming along pretty good. We don’t have a large number of berries, so I’m really only allowing people to come in and pick gallons for their own use.”
Several varieties of berries are on the Moody-area field. Some have been around for over 60 years, and all the cultivars are planted together to help with cross-pollination. They also require a significant number of insects to pollinate them.
“Those are two factors: having the different varieties that bloom at the same time and also having access to proper insects,” Denton said. “I’ve counted as many as 17 different insects pollinating, and now we only have a few. The chill in April may have held off some of the pollinators, and honey bees are doing quite poorly, unfortunately.”
While blueberries might be available all year at the grocery store, they’re likely not handpicked locally. Store-bought berries also tend to not be as rich in vitamins, antioxidants or protein, as they usually have had more time for the enzymes to decompose.
Denton likes to try his berries five at a time, because he said just one blueberry doesn’t tell the whole story.
“Freshly picked, right off the bush, are generally better tasting than what you can buy at a grocery store,” he said. “That includes frozen berries. Most of those are picked less then ideally ripe. Berries – like any other fruit – in contact with its leaves and roots is going to be much better, and I think the flavor is best picked freshly out of the field. They’re hard to beat.”
Blueberry Acres has seen visitors come out to pick from its bushes for many years. However, now that both of Denton’s parents have died, the heirs to the property have decided it’s best to sell the fields to a new owner. The planting, pruning and harvesting of the fields is a very labor-intensive job, but Denton said he would like to see the operation go to someone willing to put in the work.
“I’m desirous in encouraging a new owner to keep up what’s here and hopefully put a little TLC into it, mainly because there’s still lots of people that like blueberries and want to come out and get the good ones,” he said. “It’s not particularly profitable when you look at all the things involved in maintaining it, but it’s sort of a community service.”
Check it out
Those interested in heading to Blueberry Acres to pick some for themselves should call ahead of time at 918-525-2730. The property is at 10151 N. 510 Road in Tahlequah.
