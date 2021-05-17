PICK OF THE CROP: Stilwell strawberries are in, but customers better hurry

Now is the time to pick up fresh, Oklahoma-grown strawberries, since the weather won’t be as conducive for crop production when temperatures start to heat up.
The strawberry season had an inauspicious start, with the winter storm putting a damper on farmers’ yields this year. It took out some of the crops at Navarro Farms, but it didn’t stop the operations from growing some prize-winning berries; the farm took first place in the Stilwell Strawberry Festival’s growers’ contest last week.
“We lost about 15 percent because of the late freeze this year,” said Jessica Navarro. “After that, everything been turning out really good. If we don’t have much rain this week, everything is going to be perfect.”
Cherokee County OSU Extension Educator Garrett Ford judged the strawberry contest this year, and he said the Navarros' strawberries tasted unlike any other. They were larger, uniform, and tasted sweet throughout.
“We won with the Gallettas this year,” Navarro said. “The size and the flavor is what they judged on this year. It’s more about the flavor than the size, though. A lot of farmers around here had big berries, but the flavors weren’t that sweet.”
There isn’t much time left to snare the award-winning strawberries. The farm hopes to have them for at least another two weeks. Customers can call ahead to reserve berries. Navarro frequently sets up a booth across from The Speckled Hen in Tahlequah, as well as at the Stilwell Farmers Co-op. Flats are $35 and quarts are $5. For more information or to place an order, call 918-575-2925.
Millers Farms lost close to 1,000 flats of strawberries, with each flat weighing about 12 pounds, due to the freeze.
“We had them covered the best we could, but it got down to 23 degrees for like seven or eight hours at the house,” said Joe Miller. “That cold of temperature for that long will affect a green berry, red berry – any one of them.”
Aside from the cold start, Miller has been happy so far with this strawberry season. The farm mainly grew Fronteras, Ruby Junes, Rocos, and Camino Reals. Popularity doesn’t appear to be a problem at Miller Farms, either, as they’ve received more than 1,000 orders on a reserve list. Orders can be placed at millerfarmstilwell.com, and there’s still time to get fresh berries.
“We are planning to pick up possibly the second week of June, maybe a little longer, depending on the weather,” said Miller. “When the temperature reaches 94 to 95 degrees for three or four days, that’s their switch to flip off and quit producing. So if we stay around the upper 80s, we’ll be doing good. We need some sunshine for the berries to really sweeten up.”
Millers Farms sells flats for $35, half flats for $20, and $5 for a quart of strawberries. For more information, call 918-797-5920.
