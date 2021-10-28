Picking a purr-fect pet for National Cat Day

For National Cat Day, Oct. 29, area residents shared their thoughts on how to pick the purr-fect pawed pal.
Most locals prefer to adopt cats, but some buy them from breeders or stores, and others gather strays that appear on their doorsteps.
Shaun West, president of the Humane Society of Cherokee County, said it is important to keep an open mind when selecting a feline friend. HSCC does not store cats in cages. It has a cat room where residents can sit on a couch and spend time with the critters.
"You have to come in with an open mind, sit in a chair, and the one that sits on your lap and spends time with you is the one for you," said West.
Because the Humane Society does not put cats in cages, it can only keep up to five cats at a time, so for those who are picky about color and breed, it may take time to find the right cat.
He said black cats are the least popular at the shelter, followed by brown cats. While some maintain prejudice against black cats, as they are associated with witchcraft and bad luck, West thinks most overlook them because they are not as flashy.
"There are some kinds of cats that get adopted easily, like Siamese. Sometimes we have all the same kinds of cats. We nearly always have extra black cats. When you come to look at a cat, black cats don't stand out. Black cats are slowest to be adopted," he said.
He also said female cats are more popular because people believe male cats will spray, or mark their territory. In reality, both male and female cats can spray, and neutered cats are less likely to do it than those that are not.
The best way to choose a cat is to let the cat choose the human.
"They know who will be a good person for them. They won't come up to certain people. They get that vibe," said West.
Shelter cats are reasonably priced. The money goes toward vaccines. Those who change their minds can return cats to the Humane Society, which is a no-kill shelter.
"We'll adopt it to the next person that comes along," he said.
Several Tahlequah Daily Press readers weighed in on Facebook when asked about cats.
"I like the breed that picks me. We bought our house here three years ago, and shortly after we moved in, a cat came to our door. He had a huge gash on the top of his head. I was able to clean it and medicate it before he ran off. A few weeks later, he showed up again with a gash on his face, and very swollen," wrote a Facebook reader who goes by "Whitty Tina."
She took the cat to a local veterinarian, who performed surgery that saved his life. She bought a kennel for it, and slowly introduced it to the other cats in the household.
"We found our cat as a starving kitten in our barn. We were told she is an American shorthair when we took her to the vet," wrote Linda Watkins Harris.
A number of Facebook users prefer Maine Coons, which are large, long-haired cats. Others prefer Ragdolls, which are named such because of their floppy nature.
"I love Siamese," wrote Amanda Leigh. "We had two growing up; both were rescues."

The Humane Society of Cherokee County is open on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon. West recommends calling the main phone number for more information at 918-457-7997. Photos of all of the cats and dogs at HSCC are posted on its website, https://www.humanecherokeecounty.org/.
