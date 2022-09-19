Pickleball players celebrate success of first tournament

Players involved in Tahlequah’s first-ever pickleball tournament described it as a major success.
The Northeastern State University Oklahoma School of Optometry Pickleball Doubles Tournament kicked off this weekend. The tournament was a joint venture between the NSUOCO Students Association and Lions Club of Tahlequah.
The tournament initially started as a fundraiser for the two organizations a little over two months ago.
NSUOCO Student Association President Dalton Cunningham said that 31 out of the 36 registered teams participated Saturday.
“I think this is going to be a yearly event,” he said. “We’ve already talked to the Lions Club and we already found younger student members who are interested in taking the lead next year and heading the tournament as well.”
Proceeds from the tournament will assist in grants for students attending and representing NSUOCO and in providing eyewear on the Lions Club side.
Cunningham said they were able to raise $2,000, and he anticipates they can collect more next year.
“It went great, it was a amazing, and I was very pleased with the outcome,” Cunningham said.
Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the U.S. Pickleball is a mix of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. It is played on a court with a low net, and players use paddles that are bigger than ping-pong paddles, and a ball. The sport can be played indoors or out, and either singles or doubles.
Wes Horton and Casey Dominguez placed first and won $400, while Andrew Schulz and Josh Smittle got two $100 gift cards to Tahlequah Lumber Co. for taking second place. Nate Lighthizer and his daughter placed third and received two $75 gift cards to Vidalia's Cafe & Catering.
Get involved
Those interested in learning the fast-growing sport can do so at Kaufman Park, where two courts have been built.
