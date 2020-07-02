Picnic tips offer holiday options

During the holiday weekend and summer season, many people may want to spend some of that time outside. A popular outdoor activity for holiday weekends during the summer is picnicking.
While picnicking can be a very relaxing activity to enjoy with friends and family, but it's important to consider food safety. Heather Winn, family and consumer science educator, loves picnicking, but she also wants to stay safe and healthy.
"If you plan on picnicking anytime soon, it will probably be over 90 degrees, so keep that in mind," said Winn "Whenever you are picnicking, it's important to remember food safety. If it's hot, it needs to stay hot, and if it's cold, it needs to stay cold."
While this can be difficult when someone is traveling, it is still important for health and safety. Winn said people need to consider the danger zone when picnicking, and that means the unsafe temperature for your food is between 40 and 140 degrees. Any temperature between those numbers will be too warm for cold foods and too cold for warm foods.
Winn also mentioned that 90 degrees is especially dangerous.
"If a food needs to be out for two hours or less, a 90-degree temperature will shorten that window to one hour," said Winn. "I recommend one ice chest for cold things and one ice chest for hot to keep their temperatures separate. Also, bring a food thermometer and keep it away from the hot and cold areas or it will affect the temperature it reads."
One of the most important things Winn stresses is cross-contamination of food.
Do not use the same utensil that was used to with the uncooked meat to work with the cooked meat, and do not use the same plate to eat cooked food that raw food sat on.
As for her favorite foods, Winn has a few that stand out.
"I love potato salad," said Winn. "And we only do it in the summertime, but there's a corn dip we always eat on the Fourth of July when we have our family gatherings. It's like regular corn and has Mexican corn in it, and it's served cold."
Other Tahlequah residents shared some of their favorite picnic foods as well.
Miranda Skinner, Northeastern State University student, has a wide variety of foods on which she loves to dine outdoors.
"I like watermelons, berries, sandwiches, wine, lemonade, crackers alongside cheese and meat, chips, grapes and pastries," said Skinner. "Deviled eggs, too - can't forget those."
Jessica Treat, NSU graduate student, also enjoys the occasional picnic.
She recently experimented with a viral online trend during a picnic with friends.
"I did the charcuterie board recently," said Treat.
"It consisted of lots of different kinds of cheeses, meats, crackers and fruits."
