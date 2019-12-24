PIKEs donate to Help in Crisis

Northeastern State University’s Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity, commonly know as PIKE, made a donation of $1,448.71 to Help In Crisis. PIKE members raised the money through their annual Fireman’s Challenge philanthropy event. Present for the donation were, from left: Sam Hill, Kade Moore, HIC Executive Director Laura Kuester, and Spencer Dunavent.

