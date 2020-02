The gentlemen of Pi Kappa Alpha at Northeastern State University made a $500 donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Tahlequah on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Pike recognizes how much good the Boys & Girls Club of Tahlequah does for kids and teens in the community and members want to help give back anyway they can. Present for the donation are In the picture from left to right is Pi Kappa Alpha President Kade Moore, left, and Janice Randall with Boys & Girls Club.