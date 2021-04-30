The pilot of a small aircraft was taken to the hospital after crashing at the Tahlequah Municipal Airport Friday morning.
Tahlequah Fire Department was paged out to the call before 7:30 a.m. The yellow, single-engine craft with blue striping is a crop duster. TFD Fire Chief said the plane is an Air Tractor 301.
Calls placed to the airport manager for further detail went to voice mail for the moment.
Assistant Fire Chief Mark Whittmore said they are monitoring the fuel of the crashed aircraft for safety purposes.
This story is developing.
